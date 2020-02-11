Want to date someone like myself: Sofia Hayat

MUMBAI: Model turned actress Sofia Hayat who is known for her controversial statement and straight forward opinions is now enjoying a very good phase of her life.

The actress who dated Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and also had an unsuccessful marriage with a young guy named Vlad Stănescu. The actress is now again open to a relationship but this time she needs someone like her.

Talking about the same Former Biggboss contestant sofia said, "Now for sure I want a mature person, after dating someone younger. If he’s younger he must have made his own life, say well settled. My ex had nothing in his pocket. I thought I could help him to become something. But I think to become a man you must become something on your own with work hard. My life is about travelling and exploring the world. I agree that knowledge does come with age, but then I dated an older guy who was insecure because he thought someone would take me away from him and that he wasn’t good enough. I guess what I really want is someone like me! Rich, spiritual, happy, no baggage and full of magic!"

Sofia Hayat is known for appearing in bollywood movies like Exitz and The Unforgettable among others. She also appeared in television reality shows like Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, Superdude and Comedy Nights Bachao.