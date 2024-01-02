“Warrior, diplomat, and the most favored queen; there’s so much more to Kaikeyi than just being a negative character”, says Shrimad Ramayan actor Shilpa Saklani

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s epic saga, Shrimad Ramayan, narrates the life and teachings of Lord Ram, bringing back this timeless story into the hearts and minds of the viewers. In the ongoing narrative, viewers have seen Mata Sita and Lord Ram exchange sacred vows in a beautiful union at Mithila, but back in Ayodhya – they will soon be tested by an intricate web of desires and insecurities.



Queen Kaikeyi, known for her beauty, intelligence, and political prowess, plays a pivotal role in this saga. Her initial devotion to King Dashrath will soon be overshadowed by a dormant insecurity, fueled by Manthara, leading to a tumultuous phase in her relationship with Lord Ram. When Manthara reminds Kaikeyi that Lord Ram’s coronation is unfair to Bharat, who was not even given the chance to prove his worth, Kaikeyi takes a drastic step, demanding Bharat to be made the king of Ayodhya and Lord Ram's exile for 14 years, forcing Dashrath to grant her the two boons to help keep his promise.



Actor Shilpa Saklani, who has beautifully portrayed this complex character, elaborates on her role, saying, "Queen Kaikeyi is a formidable character; her internal struggle between love and ambition needs an actor to add so much depth to the onscreen portrayal. She is a queen who loves her husband, but she can’t fight the insecurities that Mantara keeps fueling and she makes the choice that eventually tears her family apart. Kaikeyi epitomizes the complex emotions of human nature and showcases how insecurities can be manipulated for others' motives, making for one of the biggest teachings of the Ramayan. Warrior, diplomat, and the most favored queen; there’s so much more to Kaikeyi than just being a negative character.”



