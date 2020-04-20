Was it Sanjeeda Shaikh's decision to call off her relationship with Aamir Ali?

MUMBAI: There have been reports that things are not fine between Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali. Now, according to the latest report, it was Sanjeeda's decision to call off the relationship.

The report further stated that Aamir didn't have any inkling as to Sanjeeda's drastic decision. It was Sanjeeda's decision to call off the relationship. She just walked out on Aamir telling him that she's paying a visit to her mother's house.

To Aamir, at first it seemed she's staying back at her mom's residence for few days. But the wait became longer and longer and it was only later that she told him that it's all over between them from her side. The report further mentioned that the couple has not yet filed for divorce but, in all probability, will do that as soon as the court opens after the on-going lockdown is lifted.

Credits: SpotboyE.com