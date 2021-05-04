Was offered Bigg Boss and not Khatron Ke Khiladi in the past: Sana Makbul on being a part of KKK 11

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The makers are set to roll out the eleventh season of the show. The team is scheduled to leave for their shoot abroad soon. (Read here: Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Abhinav Shukla is an ADVANTAGE: Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 fame)

The makers have roped in who’s who of the television industry to ensure complete entertainment as well as the thrill factor for the viewers.

Contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi are a few popular names who will be seen in the eleventh season of the show.

Sana Maqbul has been a part of the industry for quite some time now. She has proved her acting chops in projects like Arjun, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Vishkanya among others.

After ruling the hearts of the audiences with her onscreen characters, Sana is set to charm them with her real personality as she will be seen in one of most loved reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with her and asked her about signing the show. Sana said, “I was always keen on doing this show. I remember earlier, I was called for a meeting but that turned out for Bigg Boss and not Khatron Ke Khiladi. I expressed my will of doing Khatron to the makers but at that point in time, the contestants were locked for the season and they were set to leave for Bulgaria. This year the team again approached me and I made sure that the offer is for Khatron Ke Khiladi before giving a nod”.

When asked about her family’s reaction, she added, “My father is quite chilled and he said that if I’ve decided to take up the show, I will do it. Meanwhile, my mother and sister laughed at me initially. They’re a little sceptical if I’ll be able to pull it off or not. They were like ‘hamari naak mat katana’(laughs)”.

Here’s wishing Sana all the best for her this adventurous journey.

