Watch: Madhurima Tuli picks up a new passion, shares the first video of herself learning ’Kathak’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 19:51
Madhurima

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli is a classic example of a talented, multi-dynamic personality who wears many hats. From a mainstream TV show lead actress to doing OTT projects and reality shows, Madhurima has truly led from the front in terms of proving the fact that an artiste doesn't need to depend on any one particular medium to showcase her talent. From realistic projects to mythological shows, Madhurima has so far done it all in her professional life and we are super proud of her as fans. 

Madhurima has always had this knack of always being willing to learn new forms of art. Well, in order to satiate this quench of learning once again, Madhurima has now picked up a new passion for herself. Learning truly isn't dependent on any age and once can start learning anything at any given point of time as per his or her own whims and fancies. For Madhurima, it's Kathak and well, she is enjoying it big time. A few days back, Madhurima shared a glimpse of her first day of learning the classical form of dance and well, we are truly in awe of her grace and charm. In the caption, she also revealed how she wanted to do this for a long time, especially after coming from an Odissi background earlier. Want to check out her smooth and mesmerizing moves? Here you go -

Regarding learning Kathak, Madhurima says,

"I have always believed that learning isn’t age-specific. Right from childhood, I have been a dancing enthusiast. As far as classical dance is concerned, I have learnt Odissi for the longest time and completely fell in love with it. Kathak was also on the cards for a long time. I am glad that it started finally. Looking forward.”

Well, absolutely amazing and a visual delight indeed, right readers? What's your take on Madhurima and her dancing abilities? Stay tuned for more information and interesting updates going forward.
 

Madhurima Tuli Odissi Kathak
