Watch out for &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’s new Dabbang Dulhaniya ‘Rajesh’ – Geetanjali Mishra!

Dabbang Dulhaniya ‘Rajesh’ – Geetanjali Mishra!

MUMBAI :Indian television has been a staple in most households as a source of entertainment and home to several captivating and enjoyable characters that have etched a special place in the audiences' hearts. One such beloved character is Rajesh Singh, in &TV's gharelu comedy, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. And now, the audience will soon see famous actress Geetanjali Mishra stepping into the shoes of Rajesh's character in the show. Geetanjali Mishra is known for her impeccable acting prowess and phenomenal performances in television shows and web series. Sharing her excitement about bagging Rajesh’s role in an immensely popular Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Geetanjali Mishra shares, "I am absolutely thrilled to have the chance to portray 'Rajesh,' one of India's most adored characters. As a viewer, I have always loved watching the show for its captivating characters and entertaining storylines. The show never fails to entertain and always has something enjoyable and exciting for the audience. In my wildest dreams, I had never imagined essaying a character I enjoyed watching on television. The exhilaration I feel is indescribable, and what's even more incredible is the opportunity to share the screen with seasoned and remarkable performers like Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh), Himani Shivpuri ji (Katori Amma), and the rest of the Paltans. I am deeply grateful to &TV and our producers Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli Ji for having faith in me and giving me this amazing opportunity. I consider myself incredibly fortunate and blessed. My friends and family, who are just as excited as I am, can't wait to see me as the new Rajesh."

On essaying Rajesh’s character, Geetanjali says, “Playing an established role is never easy since the audience is deeply connected to both the actor and the character. However, I am fully prepared to embrace this responsibility with all my heart. I am confident in my ability to portray this role because I am a huge admirer of the character and have closely followed the show. I focus on getting the character’s nuisances and making it even more captivating while staying true to its appearance and mannerisms. I am a fan of Rajesh's onscreen presence and unique mannerisms. Rajesh is a vibrant and fearless woman with a strong personality. She fearlessly stands up for her beliefs and is never easily defeated by her husband, Happu, or mother-in-law, Katori Amma. Moreover, she adds a touch of Bollywood drama and entertainment to the household. So, get ready to witness the new Rajesh, who will bring an extra dose of entertainment, glamour, and gharelu comedy to your television screens very soon! I am certain the audience is just as excited and will shower me with love as they embrace their new Dabbang Dulhaniya with open arms.” 

