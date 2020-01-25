Watch Super V take on Naavar in the thrilling season one finale on STAR network

MUMBAI: After 11 fun-filled episodes, season 1 of ‘Super V’ is primed for a thrilling finale. The teenage superhero prepares for a final face-off with the supervillain Naavar while also keeping India’s hopes of winning the junior World Cup alive. Can Super V save the day one last time?

Super V has consistently featured in the top ten shows in the kids’ category – age group 2 to 14 years. Season one of Super V has amassed a whopping 150 million viewers for the first 10 episodes prior to the season finale.

'Super V' is an animated series about a 15-year old aspiring cricketer inspired by Indian captain Virat Kohli's teenage years. A 15-year old Virat discovers he has superpowers and assumes the responsibility of fighting the looming threat of the supervillain Naavar, who wants to destroy the world. While overpowering villains, Virat must also deal with issues that an ordinary teenager faces.

The 12-part series premiered on Virat Kohli's birthday and was broadcast in 70+ countries across 5 continents via the Star network and Hotstar.

Virat's journey in Super V is inspired by real-life incidents from the cricketer's life. Virat Kohli himself makes an appearance in every episode to underline what he thinks the life-lesson in that episode is. His appearance as a 'sutradhaar' in Super V is aimed at connecting Virat with young viewers across the country and guiding them in their own personal journeys.

Commissioned in 2017, Super V has been produced as a collaboration between Star India, Cornerstone Animation and Baweja Movies. The series finale will be aired on 26th January 2020, Republic Day at 9 am on Star Plus, Star Sports, Marvel HQ and the Disney Channel as well as being streamed on Hotstar.