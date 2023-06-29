Watch the most revered divine Saga - Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' on Shemaroo TV!

MUMBAI: On popular demand of viewers, Shemaroo TV is delighted to bring the timeless tale of Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan" to your television screen. The channel is all set to transport its audience to a world of spirituality, where good triumphs over evil, and virtues are celebrated. Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan" is an eternal masterpiece that has captured the hearts of millions across generations. Brace yourself to witness the magic and grandeur of this remarkable show on Shemaroo TV from 3rd July Monday to Sunday at 7:30 pm.

Experience the awe-inspiring performances of the iconic cast, including Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Dara Singh as Hanuman, and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Their impeccable portrayals have made them eternal favorites among fans.

With the original "Ramayan" get ready to embark on a divine journey that will leave you inspired and enthralled. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the iconic masterpiece "Ramayan" from 3rd July, every Monday to Sunday at 7:30 PM on Shemaroo TV.

Watch Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' on Shemaroo TV from 3rd July Monday to Sunday at 7:30 pm