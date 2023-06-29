Watch the most revered divine Saga - Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' on Shemaroo TV!

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will air on Shemaroo TV from 3rd July Monday to Sunday at 7:30 pm
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 08:45
Ramanand Sagar

MUMBAI: On popular demand of viewers, Shemaroo TV is delighted to bring the timeless tale of Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan" to your television screen. The channel is all set to transport its audience to a world of spirituality, where good triumphs over evil, and virtues are celebrated. Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan" is an eternal masterpiece that has captured the hearts of millions across generations. Brace yourself to witness the magic and grandeur of this remarkable show on Shemaroo TV from 3rd July Monday to Sunday at 7:30 pm.

Experience the awe-inspiring performances of the iconic cast, including Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Dara Singh as Hanuman, and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Their impeccable portrayals have made them eternal favorites among fans.

With the original "Ramayan" get ready to embark on a divine journey that will leave you inspired and enthralled. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the iconic masterpiece "Ramayan" from 3rd July, every Monday to Sunday at 7:30 PM on Shemaroo TV.

Watch Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' on Shemaroo TV from 3rd July Monday to Sunday at 7:30 pm

Saga Ramanand Sagar Ramayan Arun Govil Lord Ram Dipika Chikhlia Sita Dara Singh Hanuman Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 08:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Will Yuvika join the Mahajan office and solve the mystery behind her father’s scandal?
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Vanshaj continues to captivate viewers with an engaging story, blending elements of family drama,...
Whoa! Is Prabhas taking home a Rs 150 crore paycheque for Project K? THIS is how much Deepika will be getting
MUMBAI:Project K is one film that has been in the news for a long time ever since it was announced. The film has been...
What! Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals when Anurag Kashyap scolded him during Gangs of Wasseypur's first day of shoot, says “I couldn't sleep all night”
MUMBAI :Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi Film industry and the OTT space. His film...
Titli: Amazing! Titli drowns in water, Garv comes to the rescue
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Is Starplus giving a last chance to watch audience favorites Jodi Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Deets inside!
MUMBAI: Starplus's most loved show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' has always collected immense love from the audience....
Anupamaa: Tit For Tat!Pakhi tells Anuj how Barkha did not help out in Anupama’s party
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Project K
Whoa! Is Prabhas taking home a Rs 150 crore paycheque for Project K? THIS is how much Deepika will be getting
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mahajan
Will Yuvika join the Mahajan office and solve the mystery behind her father’s scandal?
Jodi Sai
Is Starplus giving a last chance to watch audience favorites Jodi Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Deets inside!
Syed Raza Ahmed
While Ashi Singh continues as Sumeet, Syed Raza Ahmed to play the main lead in Zee TV’s Meet!
Paras Arora
Paras Arora aka Veer from Sab TV show Dil Diyaan Gallaan, "However, there is always a twist when least expected"
Munawar Faruqui
What! When Munawar Faruqui spoke about being beaten up in jail, “they beat you for random reasons”
sure to make your jaws drop
Whoa! From a stunning Mini Cooper S Convertible to a sleek Harley Davidson bike, Karan Kundrra’s impressive automobile collection is sure to make your jaws drop