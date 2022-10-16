We all have learned a lot of things from Raju Srivastav: Rajeev Nigam

MUMBAI: 'Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai' actor Rajeev Nigam recalled what he learned from late comedian Raju Srivastav and he praised him for the kind of energy he used to have while performing on the stage.

He said: "From acing characters to giving a complete performance we all have learned a lot of things from Raju Srivastav. Amongst all of us, he was the most senior and experienced artist. And the good part is that he used to perform with us continuously. I still remember when he recently performed, I was completely blown away by the energy he had."

Speaking during the Raju Srivastav special episode on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', he said that vacuum has been created after his demise and no one can take his place.

"Wherever he used to perform he would bring life to the whole set. When his video was played on the show, it felt as if he was somewhere performing outside, and we are watching him from here. Something still feels incomplete thinking Raju Bhai is not between us anymore. I continuously get this feeling that he will return to us in a day or two."

Moving ahead in the conversation, stand-up comedian Rehman Khan talked about the show and revealed that his son is a huge fan of it.

"My family and I watched the show but today I understood the magnitude of the show. My son is in the 10th standard and I had not informed him earlier about coming here because some events get canceled at the last moment. But today when I told my son that I'm invited to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' he started crying because he has seen my struggles and he did not expect such a great comeback on this show," he concluded.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Source: IANS