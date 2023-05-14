“We are more like best friends” says Hiba Nawab from Star Bharat’s show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’

MUMBAI :Hiba Nawab is a renown face of the television industry and know for her versatility in acting. She is currently seen in ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ as Sayuri opposite Shaheer Shaikh who portrays the role of Kanha in the show. Their chemistry is love by the viewers and have managed to hook the audience to their television screens. Hiba Nawab recently spoke about her character transformation in the show where is has become a mother and how can relate to her character without being a mother in real life as she is very close to her mom in real life she gains inspiration from her. Showing her affection towards her real life mother Hiba Nawab speaks about her bond with her mother and wishes her on Mother’s Day.

She says, “ I share a very friendly relationship with my mother, we are more like best friends to each other. We share things with each other, we fight but eventually come back to each other. I believe there’s no particular day to celebrate our mothers and it goes for everyone and I feel I’m always going to be a child for my mother and since she’s not here in town this time I’m going to make her feel special since I’m too loud on my gestures and I always like to spoil her so I’ll be sending her lots and lots of gifts to her and I hope I spend every Mother’s Day and every day with her just like this making her feel special. Happy Mother’s Day Mom and to every mother out there.