We can’t decide who rocked this white outfit better! Hina Khan or Surbhi Jyoti?

MUMBAI: Celebrities and fashion go hand-in-hand. We always see our favorite stars all decked up in beautiful clothes while they step out of the house. They always look spot-on in their designer outfits as per the occasion.

Popular TV actress Hina Khan and Surbhi Jyoti are one of the most fashionable divas of the small screen. We have always seen them rocking in their outfits giving us major fashion goals.

And now, there was a fashion faceoff between these two divas and we can’t decide who is hotter.

Both Hina and Surbhi were spotted wearing almost the same kind of outfit and stole our hearts.

Hina Khan was a vision in white and looked gorgeous in her plunging neckline dress, meanwhile, Surbhi too looked hot in her lovely dress. Both the actress opted for the same hairstyle and rocked their looked in their own style.

While Hina opted for nude pumps and minimal makeup to complete her look, Surbhi wore shimmery silver pumps and her smokey eyes were the cherry on the cake.

So, what’s your take on Hina and Surbhi’s style game? Who wore it better? Tell us in the comments.