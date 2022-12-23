We could never MATCH Imlie aka Megha Chakraborty’s energy for mornings, can you?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands third on ratings. The audience seems to be loving the new star cast and fresh plot of the show. And not just that, we know how much our viewers enjoy watching some off-camera banter that goes on, on the sets of the show.

It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows and gathering little tidbits from the lives of our favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little clip from the sets of Imlie.

Megha Chakraborty is definitely a morning person and is often greeting a good morning to her fans from the sets of the show.

Similarly, now she is back and is all decked up for an upcoming track of the show as she groves a little to this track!

Check it out!

While it is already tough to wake up early in the mornings, winter add more hesitance to our early rising routine but seems like Megha is impervious to it and all is smiles for the day!

Meanwhile on Imlie, we know that Imlie recently learmed about Atharva being in love with someone else and was heartbroken over it. Imlie and both the families arrive at the restaurant where Atharva and Chini are together and start bickering and taunting each other.

They blame each other for everything. Rana family keeps taunting Imlie. Imlie asks the family to stop fighting and questions Rudra and Devika that they knew the truth before and still got them married.

Imlie later feels broken and expresses it to Chini that she feels betrayed by her. Chini is not ready to accept her mistake and Imlie raises her hand on Chini.

