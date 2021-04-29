We do have creative differences but they are situational: Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The show has been getting a lot of love and adulation from the fans. The fans are in awe of Gehna’s bravery and her stance of winning the love of her husband Anant and keeping him safe from the evil eyes of the negative people around him.

The show has been entertaining the audience in the last seven months now. Anant and Gehna have become household names.

In a LIVE session from the official Instagram page of RSTF official, actors Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain aka Anant and Gehna had a fun chat with their fans.

When asked about their off-screen bonds, Sneha said, “Initially, we didn’t have many scenes and hence we couldn’t connect much. We had very hectic shooting schedules and didn’t get any free time to catch up. We started talking and knowing each other recently and it’s all fun”.

Harsh added, “I’m the reserved kinds and don’t open up very quickly and that’s why we took a while to hit it up. But now we’re better in terms of talking to each other”.

Sneha further added, “We do have creative differences sometimes while shooting. So, there’re some real knok-jhoks between us (laughs). Sometimes he give-up and sometime I do. These little fights are only situational, we do not carry the grudge”.

