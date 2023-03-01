We just discovered Twinkle Arora aka Udaariyaan’s Nehmat’s secret talent, check out

MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well.

Also read: Check out the fun banter of Udaariyaan’s ‘EKLEEN’ aka Hitesh Bharadwaj and Isha Malviya

The audience enjoys watching each episode on their TV screens and capture the essence of the gripping plot. However, the episodes aren’t the only way our readers like to keep close to the show!

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Recently, we came across a bts post from the show.

We can see that Kamal Dadialla has shared a video of co-star Twinkle Arora from the sets of the show and she asked her to do This cute thing!

Check out the post here!

So, apart from acting, Nehmat is well-equipped to come up with mimicking sea-creatures and we couldn’t stop the smile that plastered on our face seeing the adorable pout.

What did you think of Twinkle’s talent?

Do tell us in the comments below!

Nehmat’s life went through a lot of life-altering changes on the show and we just hope she finds her silver lining soon!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Advait meets a deadly accident but is saved somehow and Nehmat sees him and Ekam and while she is happy seeing Ekam, she turns to Advait and tends to his injuries.

On the other hand, Jasmin wants Nikhil more involved in politics and has threatened to reveal Nehmat’s true parentage if Advait doesn’t step down. Jasmin has also called Harleen to India and has some devious plans in her mind.

Ekam is still angry with Nehmat and furious at the betrayal but still can’t contemplate her getting hurt and was seen praying for her too.

Also read: Udaariyaan’s Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora is not so fond of a Cold Weather, check out

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on Behind The Scenes on your favorite TV shows.