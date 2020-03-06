We love the tongue-in-cheek humour of Amber and Guneet in Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan hit the small screens last year and has been a hot favourite among the viewers. The show marked renowned TV actors Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari's smashing comeback on the small screen after a long time. Apart from these two actors who play

the lead roles, the show also sees Anjali Tatrari, who plays a prominent role.

Varun is a popular actor who has impressed us with his charming looks and brilliant performances in several shows. The actor surely knows how to impress everyone with his creativity and talent. Varun has shown his different sides in the video. He is seen showcasing his singing skills and boy he is just too good at it. On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari too impresses the masses with her sheer talent and skill as an actor. Infact, her new look and youthful vibe takes the look and

feel of the show to newer heights.

However, what we most like about the show is the way Varun and Shweta look absolutely stunning and the chemistry they strike onscreen. As Amber and Guneet, the tongue in cheek humour is a must watch!

We love the way they play their parts with utmost ease and grace. Along with the maturity to the love story we like how the the is made to be light hearted.

What are your thoughts on the same?