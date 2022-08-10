We would practice in between shots: Sheehan Kapahi on learning football for Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI: When preparing for a role, actors are known for putting their best foot forward. Especially when it comes down to something they love, they are willing to go to extra mile. Sheehan Kapahi who plays the role of Atharva Wagle on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya is one such actor who found his reel and real-life coinciding in the best way possible. When the script required Sheehan to prepare for a football match, he was delighted. Being a huge Messi fan himself, Sheehan and the rest of the kids on Wagle Ki Duniya set out on an extensive practice routine to ensure they gave it their best shot.

From training in between shots to dribbling a ball just for fun, here is how Sheehan Kapahi prepared for the big football match but also unfortunately got himself injured in the process.

On his love for football and intensive preparation, Sheehan said, “I’m a huge football fan. My favourite players are hands down Messi and Ronaldo. I’m always dribbling the ball around my society in my free time. So, when I was told we had to shoot a football match, I was delighted. We had a coach come in who would train us in the evenings or in between shots.”

Talking about sustaining an injury, Sheehan further added, “I tend to get too excited sometimes, so in the middle of practicing, I kicked a pole instead of the ball. Not realising it was serious, I continued to play. However, after consistent pain, my mom took me the doctor and I was told it was a fracture. My parents have been taking care of me since and I love the extra care and attention. Thanks to the production team for making extra arrangements to make me feel comfortable. Thankfully the cast is off now, but it’s going to be a few more months to full recovery.”

Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9.00 PM