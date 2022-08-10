We would practice in between shots: Sheehan Kapahi on learning football for Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/23/2023 - 19:20
Sheehan Kapahi

MUMBAI: When preparing for a role, actors are known for putting their best foot forward. Especially when it comes down to something they love, they are willing to go to extra mile. Sheehan Kapahi who plays the role of Atharva Wagle on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya is one such actor who found his reel and real-life coinciding in the best way possible. When the script required Sheehan to prepare for a football match, he was delighted. Being a huge Messi fan himself, Sheehan and the rest of the kids on Wagle Ki Duniya set out on an extensive practice routine to ensure they gave it their best shot. 

From training in between shots to dribbling a ball just for fun, here is how Sheehan Kapahi prepared for the big football match but also unfortunately got himself injured in the process.

On his love for football and intensive preparation, Sheehan said, “I’m a huge football fan. My favourite players are hands down Messi and Ronaldo. I’m always dribbling the ball around my society in my free time. So, when I was told we had to shoot a football match, I was delighted. We had a coach come in who would train us in the evenings or in between shots.” 

Talking about sustaining an injury, Sheehan further added, “I tend to get too excited sometimes, so in the middle of practicing, I kicked a pole instead of the ball. Not realising it was serious, I continued to play. However, after consistent pain, my mom took me the doctor and I was told it was a fracture. My parents have been taking care of me since and I love the extra care and attention. Thanks to the production team for making extra arrangements to make me feel comfortable. Thankfully the cast is off now, but it’s going to be a few more months to full recovery.”  

Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9.00 PM

Sheehan Kapahi Sony Sab Wagle Ki Duniya Messi fan Ronaldo Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/23/2023 - 19:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Terence Lewis calls 'IBD3' contestant 'Charlie Chaplin of dance'
MUMBAI: Dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis compared 'India's Best Dancer 3' (IBD3) contestant Aniket Chauhan with...
We would practice in between shots: Sheehan Kapahi on learning football for Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
MUMBAI: When preparing for a role, actors are known for putting their best foot forward. Especially when it comes down...
Charrul Malik and her dog Della party!
MUMBAI :It’s was party time recently for actress Charrul Malik and her pet dog, Della. The two attend the Pet Fed India...
Pranitaa Pandit on using filters on social media: It’s a basic human feeling to look better
MUMBAI :Actress Pranitaa Pandit says that she sees no problem in the use of filters on social media. The actress says...
Monika Singh: I think comedy is a challenging genre and not every actor is able to do justice to it
MUMBAI :Every actor wants to try their hand at comedy at least once in their career. But, not everyone gets that...
Star Bharat actors Iqbal Khan and Rahil Azam share their plans for celebrating Eid this year
MUMBAI:  Ramazan is a holy festival celebrated by people all over India. It’s a month of doing charity and good work....
Recent Stories
AR Rahman face politics
Kapil Khadiwala: When people like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, AR Rahman face politics, imagine what we have to go through
Latest Video
Related Stories
Terence Lewis
Terence Lewis calls 'IBD3' contestant 'Charlie Chaplin of dance'
Charrul Malik and
Charrul Malik and her dog Della party!
human feeling to look better
Pranitaa Pandit on using filters on social media: It’s a basic human feeling to look better
challenging genre
Monika Singh: I think comedy is a challenging genre and not every actor is able to do justice to it
celebrating Eid this year
Star Bharat actors Iqbal Khan and Rahil Azam share their plans for celebrating Eid this year
keeps up her style quotient
Kamna Pathak keeps up her style quotient with trendy summer fashion