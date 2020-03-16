Wedding Blossoms! Udaariyaan fame Karan V Grover to exchange wedding vows with his lady love on THIS date

Karan V Grover is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend in June
Wedding Blossoms! Udaariyaan fame Karan V Grover to exchange wedding vows with his lady love on THIS date

MUMBAI: Karan V Grover, who is currently seen as Angad Maan in Udaariyaan, is all set to get married to his long-time girlfriend Poppy Jabbal on June 1. The two have been dating each other for more than a decade and are now all set to take their relationship to the next level.

The wedding will take place in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of close family and friends. The wedding functions have already begun. Karan and Poppy's common friends Rai Laaxmi, Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron, Sonnalli Seygall will be attending the wedding and they have already left for the wedding. Karan and Poppy will tie the knot in a hush hush wedding away from the hustle bustle of city life followed by a reception party.

Talking about their love story, Karan and Poppy had first met in a car parking area and later they met again through some common friends and soon started dating. Their families are also aware of their relationship. In fact, Karan and Poppy have quite a lot in common, the duo loves travelling and share the same sun sign that is cancer. That's why they have a rock-solid relationship. They are often seen attending each other’s family function and meeting common friends from the industry too.

