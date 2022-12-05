This weekend, enjoy ‘The Great Indian Joint Family’ special on Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 11:22
super

MUMBAI : After an impeccable Super Premiere last week, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kid’s singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 has made an everlasting impact in the hearts of the audience with TOP 15 extraordinary singers. Amping up the entertainment quotient, the show is all set for another exciting weekend filled with incredible talent, unbelievable singing and mesmerizing voices. So, get ready for an emotional and nostalgic rollercoaster ride, as this weekend will celebrate togetherness with ‘The Great Indian Joint Family’ special episodes. Like it’s rightly said the family that eats together, stays together  and showcasing this beautifully will be the ‘Big new joint family’ of Superstar Singer 2.  Kickstarting the episode on a happy note, all the judges, contestants and captain will be seen sharing a delicious meals together just like one big happy family. With family being the theme, the contestants, captains and judges will also share their special and sweet moments with their loved ones; making it a memorable weekend to remember. 

The Top 15 contestants will strike the right chord as they will be dedicating some of the most heartwarming songs to their respective families leaving everyone mesmerized. Be it Mani’s heartfelt performance on ‘Maai Teri Chunariya’ that got everybody teary eyed to Rohan Das’s cute act on ‘Chil Chil Chilla Ke’ that earned him the name of Chote Kishore Kumar to Samaira Mahajan performing in front of her family for the first time; each contestant will set the perfect vibe of the night as they display so much of confidence and sing with perfection. And, topping it all will be the beautiful moment when the entire Superstar Singer 2 family come together on stage as Judge Himesh Reshammiya sings ‘Apne toh apne hote hain’ dedicating the same to his new Superstar Singer 2 family. 

Leaving no stone unturned in pranking judge Himesh Reshammiya, little wonder Ritutaj will extend a hand of friendship as he makes a special soda (with a spicy twist to it) only for Himesh Reshammiya. Surely, it will be fun to see how Himesh reacts to this prank. Also, taking the entertainment level a notch higher will be Sayisha’s family as they go on to teach Pawandeep Rajan how to do Bhangra along with Chaitanya’s dada ji getting a sweet surprise for everybody. 

Watch these beautiful moments and more this weekend as Superstar Singer 2 celebrates family and togetherness.

Be sure to tune in to Superstar Singer 2, this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

The Great Indian Joint Family Superstar Singer 2 Rohan Das Chote Kishore Kumar Samaira Mahajan Chil Chil Chilla Ke TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 11:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
MUST READ: Shilpa Shetty goes on a social media DETOX; says, “Bored of the monotony”
MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty keeps sharing such inspiring videos and posts with fans. She recently also hosted a show called ‘...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shocking! Preesha in distress as doctors fail to save Nalini!
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan SPOTTED posing with Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki set; PIC GOES VIRAL
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has a crazy fan following. The Bollywood star is not only known for his acting chops but also...
Oh No! Rishi aka Rohit, is not satisfied by getting appreciated by this person on the sets of Bhagya Laxmi, Here's Why
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from the audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's...
Must Read! Ranveer Singh gives a quirky reply to a fan asking about his fashion sense
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his great acting skills and his unique fashion sense. Netizens often...
Here is what Sharmila Tagore has to say about sharing SCREEN SPACE with daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan!
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan’s mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is extremely fond of her daughter-in-law Kareena...
Recent Stories
shilpa
MUST READ: Shilpa Shetty goes on a social media DETOX; says, “Bored of the monotony”
Latest Video