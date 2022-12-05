This weekend, enjoy ‘The Great Indian Joint Family’ special on Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2

MUMBAI : After an impeccable Super Premiere last week, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kid’s singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 has made an everlasting impact in the hearts of the audience with TOP 15 extraordinary singers. Amping up the entertainment quotient, the show is all set for another exciting weekend filled with incredible talent, unbelievable singing and mesmerizing voices. So, get ready for an emotional and nostalgic rollercoaster ride, as this weekend will celebrate togetherness with ‘The Great Indian Joint Family’ special episodes. Like it’s rightly said the family that eats together, stays together and showcasing this beautifully will be the ‘Big new joint family’ of Superstar Singer 2. Kickstarting the episode on a happy note, all the judges, contestants and captain will be seen sharing a delicious meals together just like one big happy family. With family being the theme, the contestants, captains and judges will also share their special and sweet moments with their loved ones; making it a memorable weekend to remember.

The Top 15 contestants will strike the right chord as they will be dedicating some of the most heartwarming songs to their respective families leaving everyone mesmerized. Be it Mani’s heartfelt performance on ‘Maai Teri Chunariya’ that got everybody teary eyed to Rohan Das’s cute act on ‘Chil Chil Chilla Ke’ that earned him the name of Chote Kishore Kumar to Samaira Mahajan performing in front of her family for the first time; each contestant will set the perfect vibe of the night as they display so much of confidence and sing with perfection. And, topping it all will be the beautiful moment when the entire Superstar Singer 2 family come together on stage as Judge Himesh Reshammiya sings ‘Apne toh apne hote hain’ dedicating the same to his new Superstar Singer 2 family.

Leaving no stone unturned in pranking judge Himesh Reshammiya, little wonder Ritutaj will extend a hand of friendship as he makes a special soda (with a spicy twist to it) only for Himesh Reshammiya. Surely, it will be fun to see how Himesh reacts to this prank. Also, taking the entertainment level a notch higher will be Sayisha’s family as they go on to teach Pawandeep Rajan how to do Bhangra along with Chaitanya’s dada ji getting a sweet surprise for everybody.

Watch these beautiful moments and more this weekend as Superstar Singer 2 celebrates family and togetherness.

Be sure to tune in to Superstar Singer 2, this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television