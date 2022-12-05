This weekend The Kapil Sharma Show welcomes the cast and director of the upcoming action thriller 'Dhaakad'!

MUMBAI: Get ready for an absolutely 'Dhaakad' weekend watching The Kapil Sharma Show! Kangana Ranaut, Divya Dutta, Arjun Rampal, Sharib Hashmi and director Razneesh Ghai will be gracing the sets of Sony Entertainment Television's comedy show promoting their upcoming action thriller 'Dhaakad'. The guests will be laughing out loud to some of the most hilarious banter with host Kapil Sharma. Not only that but Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona set the entertainment scene with their hysterical antics!

Watch on as Kapil Sharma's brilliant punchlines make the guests guffaw with laughter. Not only that but Kangana Ranaut gets proposed by three audience members in their unique way! Furthermore, an enchanting performance by Sharib Hashmi, who would not only be singing 'Meri Pyari Bindu' from the movie 'Padosan' but also enacting Kishore Kumar and Sunil Dutt's characters, making everyone relive the golden era of retro Bollywood. A game of Chinese whisper twists everyone's tongues, even flustering the audience!

An amazing weekend awaits you! Tune into The Kapil Sharma Show, this weekend at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.