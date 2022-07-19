WEIRD! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi aka Preesha and Rudra's UNUSUAL romance is not to be missed

MUMBAI: Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi have become household names for Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The show is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which had a good run for 5 years on small screens.

Abrar plays the role of Rudra while Sargun plays the role of Preesha in the show.

The duo is fondly referred to as Rusha by the ardent fans.

Currently, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar is entertaining the viewers.

All the actors of Star Plus' shows come together and a lot of dhamaal goes on.

The viewers are also getting to see the magical chemistry between the popular on-screens jodis.

We came across a video where Sargun and Abrar are showing off their amazing chemistry but with a huge twist.

Sargun and Abrar have been given a task where they have to use some things which are used to clean the bathroom.

The couple has left no chance to use those props and romance each other.

Take a look:

Yeh Hai Chahatein started airing on small screens from December 2019 and has been running successfully ever since then.

