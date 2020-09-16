Were Akanksha Puri and Siddarth Shukla in a relationship? The actress clarifies

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri has carved a path for herself in the glamour world. The film and TV actress has been a part of several projects. She even acted in Madhur Bhandarkar's 2015 film Calendar Girls.

Her television project Vighnaharta Ganesha starred her as Parvathi. While Akanksha has been a part of various projects, she is currently in the limelight for upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 14, which she will supposedly participate in.

She has also been surrounded by waves of controversies, which began last year during season 13 of BB, even though she was not a part of it. Akanksha grabbed attention due to her relationship with her former boyfriend Paras Chhabra, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss 13. This time, fans are rooting for her to be on the show.

During an interview, Akanksha was asked about the dashing Siddarth Shukla and whether the two were ever in a relationship.

Akanksha said that at one point, she and Siddarth were good friends, but then, they lost touch. They were never in a relationship and she admires him as he is very sorted.

She also said that any girl will be blessed to be with him. When asked what inspiration she takes from him, Akanksha said that he has the guts to say things to your face and is very real. She added that he is also a very intelligent person and shares his knowledge with everyone. So would she date him in the future? 'Why not?' the actress responded.

Well, both Siddarth and Akanksha have a massive fan following and are loved by one and all.

