What! This actor from Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya has a special connection with Sony Sab’s show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | Deets Inside

In an exclusive interaction of Kanwal Preet Singh aka Goldie, Ginni’s brother revealed that in the past, he shared a special connection with Sony Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!

He shared in the candid interaction, “So, one fine day, I got a call from Mumbai when I was staying in Punjab saying that you have been called for the audition for the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I demanded from the casting team for hotel and stay, but they denied; they told me that if I get selected then after we will see to your rest other things. So, I told my family members and then check and evaluated the finances. And then, I came to Mumbai and realized that they were auditioning me for Sodhi’s role as Sodhi was getting changed. But since I was quite young for the role, and got rejected for the role. Again in 2016, I was offered another role, I did a few episodes and after Sodhi asked me about me auditioning for his role. And again 2020, they called for a bigger role but I was not able to do it as I had already signed Vilayati Bhabhi.”

