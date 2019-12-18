THIS is what Aditi Bhatia is UP TO after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia, who rose to fame as Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, won several hearts with her excellent performance. The actress is just 20 years old but has a massive fan following on social media with a whopping 5.3 million followers.

Aditi is very active on Instagram and treats her fans to amazing posts.

As we all know, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is all set to air its last episode today. The shoot was wrapped up a few days ago. The entire cast got emotional with the show coming to an end after six years and posted several pictures and videos that took us down the memory lane.

Well, it seems Aditi is currently in chill mode post the show's wrap up and is having a great time with her Nani. The actress is in Delhi right now and is seen enjoying every bit of it.

And now, Aditi's latest post shows that she knows exactly how to make the most of her free time. The actress posted a picture where she is seen bingeing on delicious aloo puris and watching Netflix.

Take a look at Aditi's post.

The actress looked every bit of cute in a beautiful pyjama suit, and the view outside her room was to die for.

On the work front, apart from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Aditi has previously done shows like Home Sweet Home, Tashan-E-Ishq, and Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza.