What! After Dheeraj Dhoopar, is Shraddha Arya aka Preeta the next contestant of Colors TV’s Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa? This is what she has to say

Recently, the team Kundali Bhagya was spotted for the success party of the show. Paparazzi asked her about her participation in Jhalak Dikhhala Jaa, this is what she has to say.

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Upcoming Danger! Prithvi makes his villainous entry in Luthra’s party

Recently, the paparazzi spotted the entire star cast of team Kundali Bhagya viz... Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shakti Arora, Manit Joura, Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Sonal Vengurlekar, Sanjay Gagnani, Usha Bachani, Naveen Saini, Neelam Mehra and the crew celebrated their show’s success bash.

But during the glitzy event, the paps asked Shraddha Arya about her participation in Colors TV’s Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, to which the Dheeraj told, “Rumours hai, sirf Rumours” and Shraddha jokingly told, “Maine toh aaj dekh liya.’

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Confession Time! Arjun drunkenly admits to loving Preeta, expresses his wish to marry her

Apart from this, Dheeraj told that it is the first time after leaving Kundali Bhagya that he is meeting Shraddha and the team.

Also, Shraddha was seen singing a song from the film Chandni, “Tere Mere Hothon Pe from the film Chandni.”

Talking about their looks, Dheeraj looked super cool in his red and black sporty look whereas Shraddha stunned everyone in her white high-slit dress.

Have a look!

Congrats Team Kundali Bhagya.

For more news and updates, stay tuned with tellychakkar.com 

Latest Video