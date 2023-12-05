What! After FIR against Ashneer Grover of 81 crore, he shares a happy picture, calls it “paradise”

An FIR has been filed by The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Ashneer, his wife Madhuri and his family
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 12:52
Ashneer Grover of 81 crore

MUMBAI :Ashneer Grover who was a shark/judge on season 1 is no longer a part of season2. He became popular for his charismatic presence. His one liners and witty humor made the show all the more livelier. Grover however has distanced himself from the Shark Tank India season 2.

Also Read- Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta shares a picture with Ashneer Grover at a recent party, netizens say “dono ke beech itni duri…”

An FIR has been filed by The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Ashneer, his wife Madhuri and his family Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain for an alleged 81 crore fraud in December 2022.

As per a news portal, the FIR copy reads, “The complaint was received at EOW and enquiry has been conducted into the allegations leveled against alleged persons. From the contents of the complaint and enquiry conducted so far, prima-facie offences punishable under Sections 406/408/409/420/467/468/471/120B IPC (Indian penal code) are made out.”

Now, post the FIR filed against him, Ashneer has shared a picture on his twitter account where he looks happy. He captioned the picture, “Just another day in paradise !” The picture is of his home in Delhi.

Ashneer recently gave a home tour to a popular website and joked, “This table is the most infamous table. It’s supposedly worth Rs 10 crore, which is news to me. I thought my house was worth Rs 10 crore but then the table is worth Rs 10 crore”

Also Read-Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar reacts to Ashneer Grover’s absence from the show says, “One person can’t make or break a show”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- Indianexpress  

 

Ashneer Grover Shark Tank India Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV Sony LIV BharatPe TellyChakkar Rahul Dua Rannvijay Singh exclusive Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Peyush Bansal Namita Thapar aman gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 12:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.They have a massive...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Advices! Bhavani shows the reality to Virat
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa: OMG! Vanraj asks for a big promise from Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Ashutosh Rana to be seen in the web series titled Grey Wars
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we have seen some great projects being made on OTT in terms of movies...
Exclusive! Jimmy Shergill roped in for web series titled Grey Wars
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of...
EXCLUSIVE! Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Vandana Vithlani BAGS Dangal TV's Nath - Zewar Ya Zanjeer
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how a lot...
Recent Stories
Choti Saradarni actor Harjot Singh
Exclusive! Choti Saradarni actor Harjot Singh to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Latest Video
Related Stories
GAUAHAR KHAN
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
Saas-Bahu jodi Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee's shares mother-daughter
Beyond the Roles: On-screen Saas-Bahu jodi Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee's shares mother-daughter kind bond offscreen.
Sony Entertainment
Samarpan Lama woos judge Sonali Bendre in Marathi on Sony Entertainment Television's India's Best Dancer 3!
weight loss after son Zayn
Whoa! Vinny Arora’s dramatic weight loss after son Zayn’s birth will leave you stunned; hubby Dheeraj Dhoopar says “So proud of you”
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Interesting! Before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s ‘AbhiRa’ became popular, Harshad Chopda’s pairing was loved with These actress, check out
KETTAN SINGH
Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kettan Singh gets married