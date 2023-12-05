What! After FIR against Ashneer Grover of 81 crore, he shares a happy picture, calls it “paradise”

MUMBAI :Ashneer Grover who was a shark/judge on season 1 is no longer a part of season2. He became popular for his charismatic presence. His one liners and witty humor made the show all the more livelier. Grover however has distanced himself from the Shark Tank India season 2.

An FIR has been filed by The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Ashneer, his wife Madhuri and his family Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain for an alleged 81 crore fraud in December 2022.

As per a news portal, the FIR copy reads, “The complaint was received at EOW and enquiry has been conducted into the allegations leveled against alleged persons. From the contents of the complaint and enquiry conducted so far, prima-facie offences punishable under Sections 406/408/409/420/467/468/471/120B IPC (Indian penal code) are made out.”

Now, post the FIR filed against him, Ashneer has shared a picture on his twitter account where he looks happy. He captioned the picture, “Just another day in paradise !” The picture is of his home in Delhi.

Just another day in paradise ! pic.twitter.com/TV7uFtSig7 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) May 11, 2023

Ashneer recently gave a home tour to a popular website and joked, “This table is the most infamous table. It’s supposedly worth Rs 10 crore, which is news to me. I thought my house was worth Rs 10 crore but then the table is worth Rs 10 crore”

