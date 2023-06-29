What! Amitabh Bachchan put this condition in front of the makers before saying yes to Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years back

MUMBAI ::Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is a unique style in which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show and the audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show.

Big B is now all set to host the 15th season of the popular game show! But did you know the Badla actor had this one condition to be met by the makers before saying yes to the show 23 years ago? Producer Siddhartha Basu revealed the condition to a news portal saying, “No megastar had hosted a TV show in India, or anywhere else for that matter. The intention was to make the biggest bang possible. Amitabh Bachchan took some time to make up his mind about doing TV and was generally being counselled not to do so. However, he decided to see the recording of the original show (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire) in London before making up his mind. Once he saw it, he decided to do KBC with one rider that we replicate the conditions and discipline of that show. There was no looking back.”

KBC is one of the most watched and loved shows on TV. The first two seasons were hosted by Arshad Warsi and Shilpa Shetty respectively. The third by Shah Rukh Khan and fourth by Salman Khan.

Credit- DNA