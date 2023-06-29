What! Amitabh Bachchan put this condition in front of the makers before saying yes to Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years back

Big B is now all set to host the 15th season of the popular game show! But did you know the Badla actor had this one condition to be met by the makers
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 15:07
Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years back

MUMBAI ::Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is a unique style in which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show and the audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show.

Also Read-Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan gets upset with contestants for this shocking reason; walks away from the hot seat

Big B is now all set to host the 15th season of the popular game show! But did you know the Badla actor had this one condition to be met by the makers before saying yes to the show 23 years ago? Producer Siddhartha Basu revealed the condition to a news portal saying, “No megastar had hosted a TV show in India, or anywhere else for that matter. The intention was to make the biggest bang possible. Amitabh Bachchan took some time to make up his mind about doing TV and was generally being counselled not to do so. However, he decided to see the recording of the original show (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire) in London before making up his mind. Once he saw it, he decided to do KBC with one rider that we replicate the conditions and discipline of that show. There was no looking back.”

Also Read- Here are some unknown facts about Kaun Banega Crorepati

KBC is one of the most watched and loved shows on TV. The first two seasons were hosted by Arshad Warsi and Shilpa Shetty respectively. The third by Shah Rukh Khan and fourth by Salman Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- DNA

 

 

Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati Arshad Warsi Shilpa Shetty KBC TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 15:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Amitabh Bachchan put this condition in front of the makers before saying yes to Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years back
MUMBAI ::Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-...
Saadhika Syal shares her excitement being a part of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3!
MUMBAI :Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have garnered widespread acclaim for their compelling portrayal of Ram and Priya...
Exclusive! “I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan someday; would want to be a part of a reality show in future” - Sagar Parekh
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Neil Bhatt Films Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Crucial Sequence Despite In High Fever!
MUMBAI:Ever since the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on aired,it became audiences favorite and also grabbed the...
Exclusive! “One of the most matured characters I've played, learnt a lot from it” - Mikhail Gandhi
MUMBAI:Child actor Mikhail Gandhi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his projects. The actor is...
Must-Read! From his debut in Choti Bahu to his personal life, all you need to know about Vijayendra Kumeria!
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  Produced by Cockrow Entertainment...
Recent Stories
Project K
Whoa! Is Prabhas taking home a Rs 150 crore paycheque for Project K? THIS is how much Deepika will be getting
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3!
Saadhika Syal shares her excitement being a part of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3!
Neil Bhatt
Neil Bhatt Films Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Crucial Sequence Despite In High Fever!
Mahajan
Will Yuvika join the Mahajan office and solve the mystery behind her father’s scandal?
Jodi Sai
Is Starplus giving a last chance to watch audience favorites Jodi Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Deets inside!
Ramanand Sagar
Watch the most revered divine Saga - Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' on Shemaroo TV!
Syed Raza Ahmed
While Ashi Singh continues as Sumeet, Syed Raza Ahmed to play the main lead in Zee TV’s Meet!