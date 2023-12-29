What! Anupama: Bapuji's Exit Shakes Up Anupama's Plot - Actor Arvind Vaidya Takes 10-Day Break

MUMBAI: Star Plus' immensely popular TV serial, Anupama, is set to witness a notable twist in its storyline as Bapuji, portrayed by actor Arvind Vaidya, takes an unexpected 10-day hiatus due to health concerns.

The seasoned actor recently underwent a pacemaker implementation surgery, necessitating a period of complete bed rest as advised by his doctors. Consequently, Arvind Vaidya will be temporarily absent from the show, with everyone extending their heartfelt wishes for his swift recovery.

Amidst this health-induced hiatus, the narrative takes an intriguing turn as Choti Anu, also known as Aadhya, finally crosses paths with Anupama. This meeting is poised to introduce new dynamics and complexities to the unfolding storyline.

In parallel, Anuj and Anupama find themselves entangled in an internal tussle during their time in America. The ongoing plot explores the complexities of their hearts as they navigate through the challenges presented by their evolving relationship.

Adding another layer to the narrative, Aadhya emerges as a pivotal character, expressing her reluctance to have Anupama reenter her life or Anuj's. The upcoming episodes promise a gripping portrayal of how Aadhya strategically creates distance between Anuj and Anupama, adding fresh dimensions to the evolving plot.

As viewers brace themselves for these significant changes, the fervent hope remains for Arvind Vaidya's speedy recovery and return to the set after his brief hiatus.

