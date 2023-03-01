What are Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey prepping up for?

Tellychakkar is back with another bts update straight from the sets of Anupamaa. The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. We came across a video of Vanraj and Kavya from the sets.
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focusing on Anuj feeling bad for his daughter who is suffering because of her kindness.

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. Actors often keep their fans updated with glimpses in their lives and at times, about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets.

Recently, we came across a bts post from the sets.

Vanraj and Kavya are dressed for the party and looks like they are preparing to have a big bash at the celebration!

Check out the post here!

We really enjoyed seeing our very own ‘VanYa’ in this festive mood.

We know that the families are facing a lot of turmoil over the recent incident with Baa feeling uncared for and accusing Anupama and Anuj for not thinking about them.

The stars were dressed for the party, they may or may not make it to!

Any guesses about the upcoming track?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Baa accused Anupama and Anuj about not caring for anyone and Anupama is infuriated with this thought and confronts Baa.

She tells her that had she been as uncaring as Baa claims, she wouldn’t have come to see Pari the other night and Anuj wouldn’t have let her come if he didn’t care.

Anupama fiercely defends Anuj, claiming that she was at the Shahs when her little girl Anu was bitterly crying for her mother and Anuj singlehandedly cared for her.

