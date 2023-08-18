What! Are Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash already married? This Instagram post raises speculations

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash make for an adorable pair. Their love story began from the time they met in Bigg Bos 15. It was an organic bond which began with a simple friendship and later we saw them getting close to each other.
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash make for an adorable pair. Their love story began from the time they met in Bigg Bos 15. It was an organic bond which began with a simple friendship and later we saw them getting close to each other. 

To this day, the two are going strong and it is quite amazing to see them together. Earlier, there were reports of the two planning to get married.

However, no news about their marriage has come out and even they haven’t said anything about taking the next step in their relationship. But the recent happenings have left us wondering whether they are already married.

Yes, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently met Kobbi Shoshani, the Israeli Consul General in Mumbai. The Consul General took to Instagram to share the picture with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

However, it is his caption that has grabbed all the attention. The Israeli Consul General addressed Tejasswi as ‘Karan’s spouse’. The caption read, “Karan Kundra is beloved actor and also a gentleman. So happy to meet his spouse Tejasswi Prakash.”

Karan reacted to the post and wrote, “Thank you for inviting us to your home! Making us feel like family.” Take a look:

Post this picture and the caption were shared, fans went crazy and started commenting on the picture. They were happy to know that Tejasswi and Karan are married and hoped that this is true. 

One of the users wrote, “To all those claiming tht shez not his spouse.. n being the flag bearers of individuality… u guys aren’t important enough to even know their marital status.. may b they are married?.. n most importantly the host is an acquaintance of Karan’s so she went there as his partner.. not on the basis of her CV.. so chill!”

Another user wrote, “@kobbi.shoshani uuuf u called her spouse #TejRan lots of love from #Tejasswiprakash 's fans #tejatroops”. 

On the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal opposite Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani. Tejasswi Prakash recently wrapped up her show, Naagin 6.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

