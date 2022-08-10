What are the actors from Faltu upto behind the scenes on set? Check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts update straight from the sets of Faltu. We are always at the forefront of delivering chatpata TV news to our viewers. Faltu just recently rolled out and the audience is loving the show and it has managed to stay amongst the popular shows on TV.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 14:14
What are the actors from Faltu upto behind the scenes on set? Check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes story from Faltu. Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. The audience is falling in love with Faltu’s simplicity and her bond with Ayaan.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Pappi calls Sid to bail him out, Ayaan hears the conversation

Faltu just recently rolled out and the audience is loving the show and it has managed to stay amongst the popular shows on TV. Now we know how much our audience enjoys watching the episodes.

However, what we also understand is that our viewers love to know what goes on Behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also appreciate little tidbits from the lives of their favorite celebs.

Now, we came across a BTS post close to the show.

Seems like actors Niharika Chouksey, Myra Singh, Rajat Verma and Aaryan Shah have developed a deep bond on the sets of the show and have become great friends.

Now, the team is back with yet another fun reel from the sets of the show and Aaryan Shah’s guest appearance in the same is unmissable!

Check out!

What did you think of this hilarious video?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile on Faltu, a man is sent by Sid and got Faltu’s sign on a blank paper under the ruse of official papers. It was Tanisha’s plan to get Faltu’s signatures in case they need her signatures in the future.

The upcoming track is going to be very interesting as Ayaan receives an anonymous parcel. This is Sid’s plan to give him the shock of his life.

There is a pen drive in the parcel that contains Faltu’s entire confession about her supposed marriage with Ayaan since he was the one who applied the sindoor to her hairline.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Ayaan tries to find some information close to Faltu, Tanisha waits for him

For more updates on what goes on Behind the scenes of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar!

Aakash Ahuja TV news Niharika Chouksey Drishti Thakur Faltu Hardika Sharma Ayaan Tanisha Sushanta Das Television Boyhood Production Star Plus Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar BTS BTS UPDATE
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 14:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Maya reveals the truth to little Anu that she is her biological mother and Anuj and Anupama are not her parents
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Mandira Bedi opens up about dealing with husband Raj Kaushal’s loss, says, “I was a strong person…”
MUMBAI : Mandira has been a part of various TV shows and films. She is a well known person in the entertainment world....
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Farah Khan to host the upcoming ‘Shukaarvaar Ka Vaar” episode
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to give their best...
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to be screened at inflatable theatres in Leh
MUMBAI :Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the screens after four years with 'Pathaan' and now his fans in...
Udaariyaan’s Advait Kapoor aka Rohit Purohit looks dapper in Suits, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another lifestyle update from the telly world and this time, we have our eyes set on...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to be screened at inflatable theatres in Leh
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to be screened at inflatable theatres in Leh

Latest Video

Related Stories
Mandira Bedi opens up about dealing with husband Raj Kaushal’s loss, says, “I was a strong person…”
Mandira Bedi opens up about dealing with husband Raj Kaushal’s loss, says, “I was a strong person…”
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Farah Khan to host the upcoming ‘Shukaarvaar Ka Vaar” episode
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Farah Khan to host the upcoming ‘Shukaarvaar Ka Vaar” episode
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant gets into a war of words with a troll who insults her
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant gets into a war of words with a troll who insults her
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to participate in Bigg Brother UK
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to participate in Bigg Brother UK
Someone Special Enters Kumkum Bhagya; Krishna Kaul shares a heartwarming message for her, check out
Someone Special Enters Kumkum Bhagya; Krishna Kaul shares a heartwarming message for her, check out
What are Garima Parihar and Deshna Dugad upto on the sets of Pushpa Impossible?
What are Garima Parihar and Deshna Dugad upto on the sets of Pushpa Impossible?