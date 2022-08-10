What are the actors from Faltu upto behind the scenes on set? Check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes story from Faltu. Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. The audience is falling in love with Faltu’s simplicity and her bond with Ayaan.

Faltu just recently rolled out and the audience is loving the show and it has managed to stay amongst the popular shows on TV. Now we know how much our audience enjoys watching the episodes.

However, what we also understand is that our viewers love to know what goes on Behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also appreciate little tidbits from the lives of their favorite celebs.

Now, we came across a BTS post close to the show.

Seems like actors Niharika Chouksey, Myra Singh, Rajat Verma and Aaryan Shah have developed a deep bond on the sets of the show and have become great friends.

Now, the team is back with yet another fun reel from the sets of the show and Aaryan Shah’s guest appearance in the same is unmissable!

Check out!

What did you think of this hilarious video?

Meanwhile on Faltu, a man is sent by Sid and got Faltu’s sign on a blank paper under the ruse of official papers. It was Tanisha’s plan to get Faltu’s signatures in case they need her signatures in the future.

The upcoming track is going to be very interesting as Ayaan receives an anonymous parcel. This is Sid’s plan to give him the shock of his life.

There is a pen drive in the parcel that contains Faltu’s entire confession about her supposed marriage with Ayaan since he was the one who applied the sindoor to her hairline.

