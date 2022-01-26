This is what Ashi Singh had to say about Republic Day

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh, who plays the role of Meet Hooda in Zee TV’s Meet, mentioned, “Republic Day is one of the most defining moments in the formation of our country and I am proud that our country has upheld all the rights of its citizens and we have the freedom to express our views and roam freely. I make sure that I celebrate Republic Day every year by watching the parade. However, this year, I might be shooting for Meet and might not be able to see it. Having said that, I will surely make it a point to watch the repeat telecast and celebrate the day with my crew members. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day.”