WHAT! BALH2's Ram aka Nakuul Mehta to enter in this Hollywood movie?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly showcasing an intriguing narrative with twists and turns. The current track has left the spectators on the edge of their seats. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are portraying the lead roles of Ram and Priya.

In this picture, we see that Fans has edited Nakuul Mehta who plays the role of Ram in the show in the poster of Maverick. Fans definitely want him to see him in one of the Hollywood movie. Take a look at the poster.

Check out the video

Ram exposes Varun when he gets to know that Priya knows about him.

Ram confronts her and she agrees because of which Ram and Akhil start to hate her for snatching Shivi.

Ram breaks down at her betrayal and breaks his ties with her.

The drama is going to intensify in the upcoming episodes.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

