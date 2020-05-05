What! Bani J and Shahid Kapoor were in a relationship?

MUMBAI: Bani was the most controversial contestant on Roadies 4 and she had grabbed the headlines for the various fights she used to have with her fellow contestants.

Today with a lot of hard work and struggle she is a successful VJ and one the lead actress in a most successful web series Four More Shots which streams on Amazon.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is a mega superstar in the world of Bollywood. The actor is still running on the success of Kabir Singh which was a massive blockbuster hit last year.

Now the lesser-known fact is that there was a time when Bani J and Shahid were rumoured to be in a relationship.

The one thing that was common between the two was that they used to work out in the same gym with the same instructor Abbas Ali.

For a very long period of time, Abbas used to be Shahid’s personal trainer since he had debuted in the film industry, but then the two parted ways a few years back.

Post his break up with then rumoured girlfriend Priyanka Chopra, Shahid and Bani had struck a chord of friendship and were seen quite often meeting for dinner and also partying together.

Around that time Bani had also confirmed the news that the two had gone for dinner. The two hanging out at grabbed a lot of headlines then and had become the talk of the town.

But the two had always denied it and said that there were just good friends. But the news kept going as the two were seen together at various occasions.

Well, that all seems to be in the past now as Bani is was in a relationship with Yuvraj, and post her break up is single now whereas Shahid is married to Mira and had two beautiful kids.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, NMF NEWS)