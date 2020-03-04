What? Barun Sobti is on Instagram!

MUMBAI: The very handsome and talented Barun Sobti started his career in 2009 with Star Plus's Shraddha and later appeared in a negative role in Dill Mill Gayye. He portrayed his first lead role in Sony TV's series Baat Hamari Pakki Hai. The actor is well known for playing Arnav Singh Raizada in Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

He made his film debut with the romantic comedy Main Aur Mr. Riight. He also starred in the Hotstar Originals web series Tanhaiyan (2017) and ALTBalaji's The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family (2018).

He is currently all set to be a part of Voot Select's upcoming projects called Derma and Asura.

One complaint that Sobti's fans have had with him over the years is the fact that he has been next to completely inactive on social media. Even though he has a verified account on twitter, Sobti is apparently not available on any other platform at all.

But, recently at a media interaction, Sobti revealed and confirmed that, 'I am on social media and I do have a secret Instagram account. The handle name is Nikhil Nair.'

Follow him already!

Credits: India Forums