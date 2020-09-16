What! Bharti and Harsh marry again; no, it is not to each other

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Harsh are one of the most loved couples of television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together and hosted the show Khatra Khatra, which was a huge success on television.

Now we came across a video where Bharti and Harsh are seen married to someone else, and the reaction on Aly Goni’s face is priceless.

In the video, Harsh is married to Neha Pendse and Bharti has married Pearl Puri, and Aly Goni doesn’t know how to react.

The two start to make fun of each other. Harsh says that Neha is a better wife than Bharti, and she tells him that Pearl is a better husband.

The video is filled with a lot of humour and will leave you in splits.

