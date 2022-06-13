WHAT! Check out the never seen before avatar of Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video Nidhi aka Kinjal has applied a filter to her onscreen father in law Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey which will definitely take you for a laughter ride. Moreover, she has also given nicknames for the actor that will melt your heart. Take a look at this video to see their funny banter.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Anupama stops the music when Barkha wants everyone to enjoy the party fully. Anupama then says that the party will go on, but only after the pooja. Anuj is completely in favour of this and supports his wife’s decision with a smile on his face.

Anuj also seems to follow the same values as Anupama.

How will Barkha take this?

