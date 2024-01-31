What! CID fame Dayanand Shetty believes that their show was 'sabotaged', read on

MUMBAI: The extremely popular police procedural TV show CID starred popular characters such as ACP Pradyuman, senior Inspectors Abhijeet and Daya, portrayed by Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty.

The show, which is a pop culture phenomenon, telecast its first episode on January 21, 1998, and suddently went off air on October 27, 2018 on Sony Entertainment Television after running successfully for 21 years.

In a recent interview with the popular YouTuber Laksh Maheshwari, Dayanand Shetty shared his feelings on why the show ended. The actor, who appeared as Senior Inspector Daya in the 2014 blockbuster Singham Returns also, said that he feels that their show was sabotaged by the channel due to internal politics.

"Jo cheez paida hoti hai, usko khatam toh hona hi hai, har cheez perishable hai. Humko aisa lagta tha ki 21 saal jis pace pe aur jis craze ke saath ye chal raha tha toh band karne ki zaroorat nahi thi. Kuch internal politics bhi hio sakta hai ya phir, like I said destiny. Humko fir bhi lagta hai somehwhere ki show ko sabotage kiya gaya hai (Whatever comes into this world, has to end some day, every thing is perishable. We felt that there was no need to stop the show considering the pace and madness with which it was going on for 21 years. Maybe some internal politics happened or, like I said destiny. We still feel that somewhere the show has been sabotaged)", Dayanand said.

In a shocking piece of new, Dinesh Phadnis, who played the popular character of Inspector Fredricks aka Freddy in CID, passed away at the age of 57 in December 2023. The show's leading cast members including Dayanand Shetty, Shivaji Satam, and Aditya Srivastava paid their last respects to him at his funeral.

