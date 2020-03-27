What is cooking in Siddharth Nigam's life?

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is currently seen in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

His relationship with co-star Avneet Kaur is grabbing eyeballs these days. Recently, the two actors made their relationship Insta-official. Avneet shared a picture with Siddharth Nigam on the photo-sharing app and called him 'Main Forever'. Then, Siddharth shared a picture with Avneet, calling her 'Tigress'. But Siddharth's latest post is not dedicated her but another person that he loves.

Siddharth, who is in self-isolation because of the outbreak of Coronavirus, is using his free time to new skills. In his latest post, he revealed that he is learning how to cook. He shared a picture of himself while he is busy cooking and wrote, 'I am learning how to cook, by watching videos on YouTube. Utilising my time and learning new skills, you never know when you have to do something like this in life. #stayhome #chalokarekuchhatke #siddharthnigam.'

On his Insta stories, he shared this post and wrote, 'Khana Banao mummy ke liye'.

Have a look.

