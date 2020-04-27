What? Debina Bonnerjee BECOMES Daya of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: The beautiful Debina Bonnerjee is a well-known celebrity from the television fraternity. The actress has proved her mettle by playing versatile roles in shows like Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, Santoshi Maa, Vish: A Poisonous Story and she is currently part of Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

In the midst of the lockdown phase, Debina along with her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary have been entertaining viewers with their fun TikTok videos.

In a recent video, Debina is seen mimicking the popular character on television that is Daya from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress is seen mouthing Daya one of the dialogues from the show.

Well, we think Debina has brilliantly done a good job, what say?