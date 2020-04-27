News

What? Debina Bonnerjee BECOMES Daya of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
27 Apr 2020 01:39 PM

MUMBAI: The beautiful Debina Bonnerjee is a well-known celebrity from the television fraternity. The actress has proved her mettle by playing versatile roles in shows like Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, Santoshi Maa, Vish: A Poisonous Story and she is currently part of Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

In the midst of the lockdown phase, Debina along with her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary have been entertaining viewers with their fun TikTok videos.

In a recent video, Debina is seen mimicking the popular character on television that is Daya from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress is seen mouthing Daya one of the dialogues from the show.

Well, we think Debina has brilliantly done a good job, what say?

Tags SAB TV Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Debina Bonnerjee Daya Ramayan Chidiya Ghar Santoshi Maa Vish: A Poisonous Story TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here