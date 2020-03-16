WHAT! Did Parth Samthaan make co-star Niti Taylor CRY on the sets of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4?

MUMBAI : The much-awaited 4th season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was announced a few weeks ago and the diehard fans couldn't keep calm.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are all set to reprise the roles of Manik and Nandini in the fourth season.

The ardent viewers of the show are super excited for the show's season 4.

Parth and Niti have started shooting for the show and they constantly share all the latest updates from the sets of the show.

Well, Parth has now shared a fun reel with co-star Niti and the viewers can't stop smiling over their cuteness.

Take a look:

We are in love with Parth's swag and Niti's cuteness as they perform in the reel.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 will soon stream on Voot.

Before this, Parth was last seen in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. He also starred in ALT Balaji's Main Hero Boll Raha Hun.

The actor is also filming for his debut movie Ghudchadi.

He has also worked in shows like Gumrah, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Savdhaan India, Best Friends Forever?, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai among others.

Meanwhile, Niti has worked in shows like Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Halla Bol, Ghulam, Laal Ishq, Ishqbaaz and many more.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 also stars Ritu Vashistha, Sagar Parekh, Mehul Nisar, Krissann Barretto, Ayush Tandon, Aayush Shokeen and many more in pivotal roles.

