What! Did Salman Khan just reveal the winner of Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is coming to an end and the grand finale of the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan is only a few days away.

Social media is abuzz with polls and predictions as to who will take home the Bigg Boss trophy, however, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan might have just subtly hinted at the winner.

Salman Khan, during Weekend Ka Vaar, said that he would have the luxury budget task is in his own style. He asked Shehnaaz Gill to go to the confession room, and some questions will be asked about her.

If Shehnaaz and the other housemates’ answers match, they will win one luxury budget item. While the first few questions were fun and entertaining and the housemates got them right. The last question asked by Salman was, Aaj finale hai aur Sana trophy jeet gayi, ab wo kya karegi? Salman asked the housemates to assume that she has won the trophy ahead.

The first option was that she would give her trophy to Asim Riaz, the second option was that she would give her trophy to Sidharth Shukla, or C, she would cry about it to Rashami Desai.

Shehnaaz also laughs about it and says that she wouldn’t give her trophy to anyone. But if she has to choose, one, she would choose to share’ the trophy with Sidharth Shukla.

( SOURCE: SPOTBOYE.COM)