This is what Dimpy aka Nishi Saxena has to say about Anupama’s Kapadia family, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focused on Anuj and Anupama’s patch up after a tough phase in their relationship. Anupama took a unique route to get Anuj to forgive her. On the other hand, problems don’t seem to end in the Shah family.

We see that Dimpy or Nishi Saxena has bonded well with all her Anupama co-stars and loves them to her core! The actress recently posted some pictures with her co-stars and was all smiles to pose with them!

The actress captioned the post as, “To countless memories

@rupaliganguly you both are missing from these pictures. So grateful to have you all in my life. ”

While the actors spend so much time together, we are sure they build countless memories together just as the actress exclaimed!

We are so happy that some of our favorite TV stars get along so well and enjoy their time together on set!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, We see that Anuj and Anupama are determined to not let Maya take away Anu but seeing Maya’s emotional situation, Anupama melts.

She gives Maya a chance to speak with Anu, infuriating Anuj. Anu somehow agrees to go with Maya but Anuj and Anupama can’t let this happen.

The twist in the tale is that Maya will reportedly start living with the Kapdias.

