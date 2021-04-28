This is what Divya Agarwal has to say to beau Varun Sood who is set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another interesting update that will leave you jumping with joy.

The buzz around Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is quite high these days.

Fans can't stop rejoicing ever since they have learnt that TV's heartthrob Varun Sood is going to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure reality shows on the small screens.

The previous season saw Karishma Tanna bagging the trophy.

Well, this season is too going to be a great one.

While Varun is all set to show his adventurous side on the show, his ladylove Divya Agarwal has a sweet message for him.

Divya had recently revealed in one of her live sessions on Instagram that she will never participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Well, Varun is definitely going to be one of the toughest contenders of the show.

After participating in reality shows like Splitsvilla, Ace of Space and Roadies, Varun is set to wow us with his performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Are you excited to see Varun in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11? Tell us in the comments.

