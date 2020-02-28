What is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s NEXT PROJECT is…

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one actress who is most loved for her stint on television.

She impressed the masses playing the role of Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus. She played a dotting daughter-in-law in the show. And along the way, she also had a fabulous transformation where she shed quite a lot of weight. She has even gone on to experiment with a concept which shows her in a different light in ALTBalaji’s Cold Lassi Chicken Masala.

Her performance has been an impressive one and now, while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is off-air, she is travelling many places with her husband Vivek Dahiya. Along with this, she has quite some posts on her social media for her fans to take travel, hair, jewellery or fashion inspiration from…As much as we miss watching her on television, Divyanka makes sure to keep us updated with all her on-goings on social media. She recently shared shooting for something on her handle.

Take a look:

Show your love for Divyanka in the comments below!