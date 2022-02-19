What! Dr Abhay Sathe aka Vidyut Xavier reveals Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii's SEASON 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Sony TV's show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii is a medical drama. Dhadkan has an amazing bunch of actors like Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Ashwin Mushran, Vidyut Xavier, Kaushik Chakravorty, among others.

Actor Vidyut Xavier portrays the character of Dr Abhay Sathe. He went live on Instagram in which he shared some trivial to exciting information about him and the show. Fans were very excited and complimented him about his acting chops in the show. Most importantly they were curious to know if there will be season 2 of Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii. To which he replied that there is no confirmation as of now and that this season will end on a good note.

Fans are in relief that they will see a happy ending but are sad as there isn't going to be a season 2. However, they aren't losing hope and hoping that they soon get to see the cast in great future projects that are as amazing as Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii.

Moreover, fans are thrilled about Vidyut's journey so far from starting his career as an assistant director and an assistant choreographer in many films to now portraying a character like Dr Sathe who is humble, supportive, and is very much carrying towards the circle around him. Vidyut has just slayed the character to the core and has left fans in awe of him.

