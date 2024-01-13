What! Falaq Naaz Criticizes Vicky Jain's Mother for Slamming Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Falaq Naaz joins the chorus of TV celebrities condemning Vicky Jain's mother's behavior towards Ankita Lokhande inside the Bigg Boss house.
Falaq

MUMBAI: As Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain navigate the intricacies of their relationship within the Bigg Boss house, their disputes often spill into discussions about divorce. In the show's 13th week, as family members make appearances, Vicky and Ankita's mothers also entered the house. However, it was Vicky's mother's conduct towards Ankita that grabbed attention.

After leaving the house, Vicky's mother criticized Ankita for her behavior towards her son. She went on to suggest that Ankita's fame was the reason Vicky gained entry into the Bigg Boss house, leveraging the actress's popularity. This stance did not sit well with the audience, and TV celebrities, including Rashami Desai and Aishwarya Sharma, expressed their disapproval.

Adding her voice to the criticism, Falaq Naaz took to Instagram, expressing her displeasure with Vicky's mother's behavior. She wrote, "Phir bhi aunty aap aur aapka raja beta usko insult karne se peeche nahi rehte…. waah Aunty. I am Not supporting Ankita but this I am unable to digest. Sad."

Kangana Ranaut, Ankita's Manikarnika co-star, previously defended Vicky Jain's mother, highlighting Vicky's support for Ankita during challenging times. Kangana emphasized the importance of understanding small-town families, culture, and traditions, and suggested that media should not be oblivious to these aspects.

Kangana stated, "Don’t we know how such moms get scandalised at western/filmi behaviour?". She also expressed her desire for Ankita to win Bigg Boss 17 but not at the expense of her marriage, emphasizing the enduring significance of family.

As the controversy surrounding Vicky's mother's comments continues, it adds another layer of drama to the unfolding events inside the Bigg Boss house.

Credit: DNA

    
 

Falaq Naaz Vicky Jain's Mother Ankita Lokhande Bigg Boss TV celebrities Entertainment TellyChakkar
