What happens when Mouni Roy, Pearl Puri, Surbhi Jyoti, and Arjun Bijlani have a bit of quirky fun and digs at your favorite platform ALTBalaji?

MUMBAI: With the current lockdown giving viewers a chance to binge-watch a plethora of shows to their heart’s content, Mouni couldn’t resist the lure of ALTBalaji’s clutter-breaking content. Having watched a few shows, the beautiful actress took to Instagram live to speak about the shows she watched. Wanting to have more fun with their shows, Mouni roped in her Naagin co-stars Pearl Puri, Surbhi Jyoti, and Arjun Bijlani.

Mouni started off solo on her Instagram live video where she spoke about how she was shocked in both a good and bad way after watching a couple of shows. While she was extremely happy to see the novelty on offer in a lot of shows, some of the shows left her stunned on the topics openly handled. She then roped in Pearl who had also watched a few ALTBalaji shows.

Up next was Surbhi Jyoti who made a snarky remark at ALTBalaji’s high-school drama Class of 2020. Surbhi went on to say that she sat down to watch the show thinking that it will remind her of her school days. But she found the show to be an alternate reality all thanks to its lavish lifestyle, girls wearing mini-skirts, everyone seems to be partying more than studies. If only there was a high school like this in real life. That would be the dream for not just Surbhi and Mouni, but everyone out here.

The best was certainly saved for the last as Arjun Bijlani poked fun at It Happened in Calcutta. He tells Mouni that he found the show so funny that if he were to get a role like this, he would say no at the very first instance. What happened next showed everyone just how weak Arjun’s will power is. With a sudden call from ALTBalaji asking him to be part of their next show, the actor switches to the other side in an instant and jumps on the offer. So much for attitude!!!!

No matter how at times critics slam ALTBalaji, in heart of hearts we all love the shows that we can relate to!!!