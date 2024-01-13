What Happens When Opposites Attract? Will they repel? Witness the mystery getting solved in the Star Plus show. Aankh Micholi, Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, shares the insights!

Aankh Micholi

MUMBAI: Star Plus has once again ventured into an unexplored territory. Star Plus has brought to its audience a new undercover cop saga, Aankh Micholi, starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale. Aankh Micholi is the tale of Rukhmini (Khushi Dubey), who is an undercover cop who fights the goons on one side; on the other, Rukhmini is bound by family to get married and settle down. Rukhmini aspires to be a reputed official. It will be intriguing to witness Rukhmini's journey and how she achieves her goals, or will marriage cut her wings from becoming an IPS officer?

The show, Aankh Micholi, also depicts the intricacies and nuances of equations and relationships. The audience will get to witness the emotional rollercoaster journey of Rukmini and Sumedh in the show, and what happens when two people with different thoughts get connected and how they adjust to this new change will be intriguing to witness. Moreover, it's a very different kind of story that the audience will witness on the screen in the show.

Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi shares, "Rukmini aspires to be an IPS officer; she has her past, but in this journey, she meets Sumedh, who is poles apart from Rukmini. If Rukmini is an introvert, then Sumedh is a person who gets along with everyone. Sumedh is a chaiwala, while Rukmini is an aspiring IPS officer. They both have their own set of thoughts and differences, which eventually will lead to one path, and opposites do attract. Rukmini's inherent nature is to be determined and focus on achieving her goals. It will be intriguing to witness how these two opposite poles get attracted to each other."

Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi will soon air on Star Plus on January 22 at 6.30 p.m. 

