What! “I used to remove my wig and leave shoot in between during Kutumb days, I never gave an extra minute to my work” – Gauri Pradhan

Gauri Pradhan is a well-known actress in the television industry and she has a massive fan following. Now, in a recent interview, she spoke about how she used to storm out of the sets and not give extra time to her work.
GAURI PRADHAN

MUMBAI: Gauri Pradhan is a superstar on television and she has been around in the industry for almost two decades.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Kutumb, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Special Squad, Tu Aashiqui etc.

She had met her husband on the sets of Kutumb where the two fell in love and got married and are blessed with two children.

The two are regarded as the power couple of the television industry and known as the best on – screen and off – screen couple.

The actress had been away from the limelight for quite some time and now the fans can watch her on the big screen with her movie “The winter tale at Shimla”

In a recent interview, Gauri mentioned how during her Kutumb days, she used to not work a single day extra and she used to pack up and leave home on time, even if she was shooting for a scene.

( ALSO READ : From Ravi Sargun to Debina Gurmeet, here are reel-life pairs turned real-life couples

She said “Yes, I had fights every day with the scheduler. That was very common. I was known for coming on time and leaving on time. In Kutumb, I used to wear a wig for my long hair. So at 9 pm, everyone would start looking at each other because at 9 ‘o’ clock, I would just take off the wig and leave in the middle of the shot. If I have come on time, I earn the right to leave on time as well”. 

She also said that she had heard things about Ekta Kapoor but then, she understood that managing so much work is not easy and because of that dedication, she has reached a height in her career.

Well, there is no doubt that Gauri is one of the most loved actresses of television and she has a fan following.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! Hiten Tejwani opens up about working with wife Gauri Pradhan

 

 

 

 

    


 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

