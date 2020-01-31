What if Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are casted in a movie together?

MUMBAI: The house of Bigg Boss always witnesses an iconic fighting duo and who would it rather be than Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai this season. The fights and the little teases have been quite popular amongst the contestants.

In the recent episode a candid chat between Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla took place where Devoleena puts the two in a tight spot as she says, “Is show ke baad maanlo tum dono ko ek hi film mil gayi or ya phir koi bahot bada project mil gaya aur producer tum dono ko bahot paise de raha hai, aur bol raha hi tum dono ko saath mein kaam karna hain. Karoge ki nahi?” That’s quite an interesting question Devoleena. Don’t we all want to know what would happen?

Rashami frowns to this question and Siddharth with a pale reaction says, “Kar rahe hain na. Kar rahe hain.” To which Devoleena further quips, “Aise nahi. Ghar ke bahaar jaane ke baad.” To which Rashami replies with a sigh, “Dekhte hain na bahaar jaake.” Siddharth immediately says, “Jo producer bolega na, uske paas paison ka problem nahi hoga. Problem uske paas patience ka hoga.” To which Devoleena laughs her heart out while Rashami tries to look away.

Devoleena continues to laugh and says, “Woh apna patience level test karega. Test karne ke liye in dono ko bulao, aur in dono ko hi cast karenge.” to which Rashami rolls her eyes and Siddharth imitates the producer and says, “Main Bigg Boss ka fan hun and maine in dono ko dekha hain.” We purely understand the sarcasm Siddharth.

Devoleena doesn’t seem to end the conversation here, she further says, “Bigg Boss ke baad hum teeno party karenge okay?” To which Rashami sarcastically says, “Haan baby. Night out karenge.” And Siddharth rolls over the bed.

Devoleena is having some good fun while teasing Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla and the fighting duo seems to keep calm. Watch this and more on Bigg Boss S13’s Unseen Undekha.